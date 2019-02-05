Ann Coulter Rips Trump Address: ‘Lamest, Sappiest, Most Intentionally Tear-Jerking SOTU Ever’

If President Donald Trump was hoping his State of the Union speech would get himself back into Ann Coulter‘s good graces, it looks like he still has some work to do.

After weeks of blasting Trump for his inability to make any progress on his southern border wall, the conservative firebrand live-tweeted her SOTU viewing experience on Tuesday night. As you can see from Coulter’s tweets below, she wasn’t impressed with Trump’s speech, and she’s indicating that she won’t be satisfied until the border wall finally gets underway.

Yes, and Trump believes the laws of supply and demand are suspended when it comes to legal immigrants. https://t.co/gxcDj7qW6B — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

45 minutes in, we got 30 seconds on the wall. He better be breaking ground tomorrow. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

WRONG! If you don't build a wall & deport illegals, we'll be a socialist country in about 5 years. Nice words though. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Americans in America killed by ISIS: 0. Americans in America killed by illegals: tens of thousands. BRING THE TROOPS HOME AND GET THEM BUILDING THE WALL. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

"Golden beaches of California"? This was the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever. Please fire your speechwriter, @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Coulter has escalated her criticisms of Trump ever since he temporarily ended the government’s recent shutdown without securing federal funding for his border wall. Earlier this month, she said Trump ought to primaried in 2020 if he fails to deliver on his signature presidential campaign promise.

