comScore

Ann Coulter Rips Trump Address: ‘Lamest, Sappiest, Most Intentionally Tear-Jerking SOTU Ever’

by | Feb 5th, 2019, 11:01 pm

If President Donald Trump was hoping his State of the Union speech would get himself back into Ann Coulter‘s good graces, it looks like he still has some work to do.

After weeks of blasting Trump for his inability to make any progress on his southern border wall, the conservative firebrand live-tweeted her SOTU viewing experience on Tuesday night. As you can see from Coulter’s tweets below, she wasn’t impressed with Trump’s speech, and she’s indicating that she won’t be satisfied until the border wall finally gets underway.

Coulter has escalated her criticisms of Trump ever since he temporarily ended the government’s recent shutdown without securing federal funding for his border wall. Earlier this month, she said Trump ought to primaried in 2020 if he fails to deliver on his signature presidential campaign promise.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop