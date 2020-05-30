Beyoncé Makes Emotional Plea for Justice Amid Unrest Over George Floyd’s Killing: ‘Murder in Broad Daylight’

Pop superstar Beyoncé used her social media power to call for justice in the police killing of George Floyd on a night when protests and unrest wracked the streets of twenty American cities.

On Friday night, the mega-star took to her Instagram account to urge her 147 million followers to sign a petition seeking justice in Floyd’s killing while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

The video featured Beyoncé speaking directly to the camera expressing the pain that so many people are feeling.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” she said. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain.”

“And I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white black brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” she continued. “No more senseless killings of human beings, no more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

Beyoncé told her followers that “George is all of our family in humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our country. Thank you so much.”

One officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third degree murder in the killing, while the other three officers involved have not been charged, but have been fired.

Watch the video above via Beyoncé.

