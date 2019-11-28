Former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly tried to boost his new, exclusive interview with President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving, but the informal photo accompanying his announcement elicited a far different response, as people across the Internet reacted with both concern and mockery over his pet Corgi’s panicked look.

CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas captured many of the online commenters’ sympathies for the dog, as well as the many allusions to the numerous multi-million dollar settlements of sexual harassment lawsuits that resulted in O’Reilly’s ouster from Fox News: “That dog needs prayers…and a lawyer.”

That dog needs prayers….and a lawyer. https://t.co/Gnv41BF7rd — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 29, 2019

I have never in my life seen a more obvious dog that is a hostage pic.twitter.com/hVDEuSLhZu — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2019

I’m pretty sure Bill O’Reilly’s Thanksgiving tweet should launch a dog rescue campaign, no? pic.twitter.com/wJz1fAC7Tw — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 28, 2019

No one had a worse Thanksgiving than Bill O’Reilly’s dog. NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/IbHx4RDZPK — Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) November 29, 2019

The dog’s expression is all of us. — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 28, 2019

When your last remaining friend be like S-O-S! https://t.co/IPe4Mz5pjb — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 29, 2019

The dog is clearly signaling for help. pic.twitter.com/nW1QQUcZIF — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2019

Dogs will love literally anyone except for Bill O’Reilly — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 28, 2019

That poor dog https://t.co/GQuxBEPtyW — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 29, 2019

The expression on your dog’s face is the same as that of every woman you sexually assaulted and harassed at @FOXNews So glad you’re now podcasting to 12 people from your basement @BillOReilly — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 28, 2019

You are about to write at a $32,000,000 check to that dog. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 28, 2019

That dog looks like it just found out how much money you paid to women to keep them from talking about whatever it is you did to them. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) November 29, 2019

In dog we trust. You’re a predatory creep. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 29, 2019

