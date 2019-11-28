comScore

Bark Twice If You're Safe

People Are Freaking Out Over Bill O’Reilly’s Pet’s Panicked Look: ‘That Dog Needs Prayers…and a Lawyer’

By Reed RichardsonNov 28th, 2019, 11:00 pm

Bill O'Reilly's Dog's Panicked Look Ignite Concern OnlineFormer Fox News star Bill O’Reilly tried to boost his new, exclusive interview with President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving, but the informal photo accompanying his announcement elicited a far different response, as people across the Internet reacted with both concern and mockery over his pet Corgi’s panicked look.

CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas captured many of the online commenters’ sympathies for the dog, as well as the many allusions to the numerous multi-million dollar settlements of sexual harassment lawsuits that resulted in O’Reilly’s ouster from Fox News: “That dog needs prayers…and a lawyer.”

