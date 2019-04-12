comScore
video

BREAKING: Secret Service Apprehend Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside White House

By Josh FeldmanApr 12th, 2019, 3:16 pm

Secret Service responded to a disturbance at the White House this afternoon and detained an individual who reportedly set himself on fire.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof said that the individual “apparently set himself on fire”:

He and others at the White House reported on the disturbance:

Secret Service confirmed the man set his jacket on fire:

You can watch Fox News’ report on the incident above.

UPDATE –– 3:54 pm ET: The man has been brought to the hospital:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Josh Feldman