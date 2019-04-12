BREAKING: Secret Service Apprehend Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside White House

Secret Service responded to a disturbance at the White House this afternoon and detained an individual who reportedly set himself on fire.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof said that the individual “apparently set himself on fire”:

Someone apparently set himself on fire in front of the White House just now. I was coming out of the West Wing, and the Sevret Service isn’t letting anyone out onto Pennsylvania Ave. They say there are also suspicious packages. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 12, 2019

He and others at the White House reported on the disturbance:

The whole area in front of the White House is now secured. Nobody coming in, and we aren’t allowed out. pic.twitter.com/NPMZD4jDeT — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 12, 2019

Secret Service now ordering us back toward West Wing. Here’s a shot of police and fire trucks on the side of the White House. pic.twitter.com/c3TGozgfgY — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 12, 2019

Lockdown at WH. Man arrested and taken down with a large smoke bomb apparently. More as we know. Sirens and man secret service pic.twitter.com/buryhGGvuM — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 12, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: ⁦@SecretService⁩ just apprehended man who tried to set himself on fire outside ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ agent tells us pic.twitter.com/GvPYEZ8Cnm — Mark Irons (@MarkIronsMedia) April 12, 2019

Secret Service confirmed the man set his jacket on fire:

Secret service spokeswoman tells me a man set his jacket on fire in front of the White House. He is being treated for injuries. No threat to the President — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 12, 2019

Reporting from @JDiamond1 : Secret Service has closed down the north lawn and park outside of the WH, because an person lit their jacket on fire, per a Secret Service spokeswoman. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 12, 2019

Just In: Sources say a man riding a scooter set his jacket on fire in front of the White House. The Secret Service put the fire out and provided aid to the man. A suspicious package was found near the man as well. https://t.co/R1T5m37jxi — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 12, 2019

Helicopters are circling overhead but per USSS there is "no threat to the president" and first aid is being rendered to the man. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 12, 2019

The fire set off a good amount of smoke that was visible from the White House North Lawn. Officers quickly scrambled to clear pedestrians from Pennsylvania Ave, running & shouting at people to clear the area. https://t.co/IMYEpdsryI — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 12, 2019

UPDATE –– 3:54 pm ET: The man has been brought to the hospital:

UPDATE: A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

UPDATE: The male subject has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

