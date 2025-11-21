Bridgerton Actress Genevieve Chenneour Posts Emotional Video After She’s Violently Attacked in London

A woman attacked in Oxford Circus.. ( genevievechenneour ) pic.twitter.com/Ilsgezw8se — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) November 21, 2025

Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour posted an emotional video Thursday detailing how she was the victim of an unprovoked and violent attack by a man in central London while on her way to a scheduled audition.

The 27-year-old, known for playing Clara Livingston in the Netflix hit, appeared visibly distressed in the Instagram clip, recorded in a quiet room the crew had offered her above the casting space just minutes after the incident.

“Guys, literally five minutes before my audition,” she said, “I was walking around the corner at Oxford Circus and this guy just looks at me, and targets me, and f*cking hits me.”

Chenneour said she was left “shaken” by the encounter.

“I’m like, against the wall… I had to come in, and I’m trying to gather myself, but I’m so shaken.” Staff at the audition, she said, offered her space to recover: “They’ve really kindly given me this room… I keep on having panic attacks.”

She added: “I couldn’t walk anywhere – he was just looking at me, and he just f*cking hit me.”

In a separate Instagram story, the actress described the man as “about 50 years old, 6ft 3in, Black, wearing a dark-colored hat and black clothes.”

It is the second violent incident Chenneour has faced in London this year after she was targeted in a violent mugging back in February. The actress confronted an 18-year-old phone thief inside a Kensington café, triggering what she later called a “full-on fight between four people for about five minutes.” She lost consciousness briefly after being struck, and CCTV of the incident later circulated online without her consent. The robber was sentenced to 22 months behind bars in July.

The aftermath, she said, left her struggling with severe agoraphobia, forcing her to move out of London to live with her mother and rely on hotels during work trips.

“I’d just got my confidence up and was looking at moving back,” she said in Thursday’s video.

