Clip Surfaces of Trump Calling Democrats ‘Fascists’ After Republicans Freak Out Over ‘Divisive’ Biden Speech

A clip of former President Donald Trump calling Democrats “fascists” surfaced online as Republicans continue to express outrage over a speech by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

In his address, Biden denounced “MAGA Republicans.”

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said during his speech. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

The speech came a week after Republicans ripped Biden for calling the MAGA philosophy “like semi-fascism.”

Republicans and conservative commentators have hammered Biden over his remarks, which they say unfairly maligned Republican voters. Right-wingers have cast Biden’s speech as “divisive” and a departure from presidential precedent. Among the criticisms was the fact that two Marines could be seen in the background, along with the red backdrop.

One Republican member of Congress even shared a video of Biden as Adolf Hitler.

On Friday, Matthew Sheffield of The Young Turks shared a clip of then-President Trump calling Democrats “fascists” in 2020.

1/2: In 2020, Trump called Democrats “fascists” in ’20 while surrounded by military officials. No one remembers it bc Dems didn’t feel threatened by his false claim. Today, MAGA Republicans are angry at President Biden for a similar remark. Because they know it’s true. pic.twitter.com/ran6LASOys — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) September 2, 2022

At a speech in Minnesota with U.S. service members in the background, Trump claimed Democrats want to “replace American freedom with left-wing fascism.”

He added, “Fascists. They are fascists. Some of them, not all of them. But some of them, but they’re getting closer and closer. We have to win this election.”

Trump did not win the election. In response, he lied about it being rigged against him to the point where a mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to keep him in power.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes retweeted the clip and said he didn’t even remember the clip because it was “completely par for the course for Trump.

“The funniest part of people finding and reposting this is that at the time it got basically zero coverage because it was completely par for the course for Trump,” he said. “Like my job every day for years involved covering Trump and *I* don’t even remember this one.”

