Fox & Friends Spar Over Biden Attacking MAGA: ‘The Vast Majority of Republicans ARE MAGA!’

The hosts that fill the Fox & Friends curvy couch have traditionally been aligned politically, but over the past few weeks, viewers have likely noticed a bit more discord on the Fox News set.

Following President Joe Biden’s speech in which he attacked followers of the pro-Trump MAGA movement, things got a little heated and uncomfortable as host Steve Doocy noted how there are traditional members of the Republican party and the MAGA set as well.

Doocy noted that Biden’s speech was designed to rally his political base just two months before the coming Midterm elections. “So what he is doing is talking about MAGA Republicans,” Doocy said. “Not all Republicans were MAGA just like not all Democrats, you know, love the squad. So, there are different factions within the Republican party. Focusing on the people who fall in line with Donald Trump…”

Rachel Campos-Duffy did not take kindly to that rather innocuous comment and fervently interrupted saying she “would say the vast majority of Republicans are probably MAGA Republicans. There is the smallest sliver of people who agree with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. I think really he is insulting millions of people who want to, and then he said…”

Brian Kilmeade interrupted, adding, “but the squad is extremist, and MAGA is not extremist. January 6th is an aberration.”

The roughly two-minute exchange was a fascinating revelation of the ongoing fight for the soul of the Republican party, as well as Fox News itself.

Watch above via Fox News.

