MTG Shares Video of Biden as Hitler Complete With Swastikas and Soundtrack

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted a short video Thursday night after President Joe Biden’s speech with an actor portraying the president as Adolf Hitler, complete with the infamous mustache and what sounded like audio from one of the Nazi dictator’s speeches.

Biden’s speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia sharply criticized former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” saying that they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic” and warning of dire consequences if they retake power in the upcoming elections.

Greene posted multiple tweets Thursday night attacking Biden for the speech, including two that directly called him Hitler.

“They chose this imagery,” she wrote in a tweet sharing a photo from the speech. “It’s unreal. Joe Biden is Hitler. #NaziJoe has to go.”

They chose this imagery. It’s unreal. Joe Biden is Hitler.#NaziJoe has to go. https://t.co/g2AOdp97BM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2022

To be clear, the basis for Greene’s tweet is the red lighting, a questionable stylistic choice that drew mockery and non-Nazi-inspired criticism on social media. The president did not advocate for rounding up MAGA Republicans into camps in order to provide Lebensraum for Biden voters.

Greene promoted the Hitler comparison further in a subsequent tweet, sharing a video from a Twitter user named “Fettigator,” whose profile declares him to be #Pureblood, a hashtag used by unvaccinated anti-vaxxers that was inspired by Voldemort. You know, the Harry Potter villain who is generally viewed as having been inspired by…checks notes…Hitler.

“I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look ‘tough’ while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state,” tweeted Greene with the video, adding a comment “Or it’s real…” at the end.

What we all saw tonight from Biden. I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look “tough” while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state. Or it’s real.. pic.twitter.com/rk9vrt7ZK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2022

The video shows an actor resembling the president except with a Hitler-esque patch of facial hair below his nose, standing in front of a photoshopped background from Biden’s speech with swastikas added. The audio seems to be a clip from one of Hitler’s speeches, although that has not been verified. (Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor does not wish to spend my Friday morning listening to hours of that hateful oratory in order to precisely identify the clip but the voice certainly sounds like Hitler and the content, best I can translate with the poor audio quality, does match his usual topics.)

I’m so old I remember when invoking a Hitler comparison meant that the discussion was immediately ended and whoever brought up the genocidal a**hole with the dorky mustache was deemed to have lost the argument, but we’re living in the dumbest of all possible timelines, so here we are. It’s not like Greene has any actual legislative work to distract her from tweeting Nazi memes.

Watch the video above, via Twitter.

