CNN Hires Rex Chapman for New Streaming Service. Conservative Twitter Has a Field Day.

By Jackson RichmanJan 18th, 2022, 1:42 pm
 
Rex Chapman

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CNN announced on Tuesday that social media influencer and former NBA player Rex Chapman will be part of the network’s streaming service, CNN+ that will launch later this year.

“Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity,” said CNN in a statement. “In that same spirit, Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines. It will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available at launch.”

Chapman has come under fire from the Right for allegedly spreading left-wing disinformation and allegedly taking and reposting content and not giving credit to the original source.

Fox News, chronicled several previous examples of Chapman having drawn conservative ire. They include; “[shaming] people who attended a college football game during the COVID pandemic weeks after posting photos of himself, maskless, at an indoor NBA game; spread[ing] a debunked conspiracy that Republicans were locking mailboxes to prevent voting; [sharing] a video with dubbed music to falsely claim the military band played ‘Hit The Road Jack’ outside the White House on former President [Donald] Trump’s last day in office; and [claiming] ‘Breonna Taylor’s killers were at the wrong house.’”

Conservatives on Twitter had a field day following the announcement:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: