CNN Takes Aim at Fox News for Claim Jake Tapper Wants to Cancel 2020 Christmas: ‘Santa is Watching’

CNN trolled Fox News for claiming that Jake Tapper wants to cancel Christmas, calling their story on the topic misleading and warning that “Santa is watching.”

Fox News published an article on Sunday that said Tapper suggested canceling Christmas this year due to the coronavirus pandemic while interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The article claimed that Tapper announced “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible” this year, while in reality, the anchor was actually asking the infectious disease expert if Americans can safely celebrate together.

CNN’s Twitter account took aim at Fox News for twisting Tapper’s words “to mislead people” before asking them to “please stop lying” because “Santa is watching.”

This article has clearly twisted @jaketapper’s words to mislead people. You can read the full exchange below. And please stop lying, @FoxNews. Santa is watching. 🎅👀 pic.twitter.com/spCtEq7quK — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 16, 2020

Along with the warning to be nice instead of naughty this year, CNN posted a picture of the interview’s transcription, which clearly shows Tapper asking Fauci about Christmas — not making any projections himself.

Tapper also responded to a similar post from RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest, which was retweeted by Marianne Williamson — calling Guest out for “characteristically misrepresenting the conversation.”

Yeah, @SteveGuest is characteristically misrepresenting the conversation. It was a question about family gatherings. pic.twitter.com/kLYUvvUEXN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 16, 2020

