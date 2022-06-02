Conservatives Dunk On Brooklyn Nets for ‘Woke Diarrhea’ LGBTQ Pride Month Graphic: ‘Looks Like RuPaul Barfed On a Rainbow’

Conservatives on Twitter dunked on the Brooklyn Nets for a graphic celebrating Pride Month.

The basketball team posted on Wednesday a colorful graphic showcasing LGBTQ colors and diverse shapes. “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way. Happy Pride Month!” they wrote.

The graphic was a mix of the LGBTQ+, LGBTQ+ progress, lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual, trans, agender, aromantic, non-binary, genderqueer and intersex flags.

Conservatives have taken to calling out corporations for embracing Pride month with token gestures on social media while doing business with countries which horrible records of LGBTQ discrimination. But this tweet drew particular mockery on the right. Podcaster Ben Shapiro tweeted that the mashup “looks like woke diarrhea,” while radio host Derek Hunter said, “It looks like RuPaul barfed on a rainbow.”

This graphic design looks like woke diarrhea https://t.co/JeEbzWppFF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2022

It looks like RuPaul barfed on a rainbow. What about people who identify as not having any color? And what about the colorblind? Also, couldn’t this cause seizures? https://t.co/tYYF3hzclC — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 2, 2022

This is a hate crime against people who get migraines. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 1, 2022

This is not inclusive at all. Try to do better next time. Here is the truly progressive Pride flag of the future. @Vox_Oculi pic.twitter.com/DAn0s7ydSH — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2022

Pretty sure the Brooklyn way was being overcharged for coffee while ignoring Hassidic Jews being attacked in the street, but sure. https://t.co/c3xIPTVYa8 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 2, 2022

It looks like they recalibrated their printer and slapped Happy Pride on it https://t.co/f6Fh0vrwF0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2022

“Known as Dazzle Camouflage, it was used on ships extensively in World War I. Complex patterns of geometric shapes in contrasting colors, interrupting and intersecting each other, masked a target’s range, speed, and heading.” — A History of the Royal Navy, 1932 https://t.co/1HkpqYHtAv — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 1, 2022

My hunch is a gay man did not design this. https://t.co/OHsARevq9k — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 2, 2022

I thought a rainbow already had all the colours. https://t.co/sgNd0jUzN3 — Jeff Hecht (@JeffHecht24) June 1, 2022

I feel deezy by looking at this 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 https://t.co/Y1yLrM2Lwg — Jennifer Barreto-Leyva (@JenBarretoLeyva) June 2, 2022

Gay conservatives also blasted the Nets tweet.

what in the fresh hell is this https://t.co/zXjXPwArPL — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 1, 2022

This literally doesn’t mean anything and is wholly disconnected to gay pride. It is, however, condescending virtue signaling. https://t.co/aZjfB96rZB — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 1, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com