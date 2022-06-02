Conservatives Dunk On Brooklyn Nets for ‘Woke Diarrhea’ LGBTQ Pride Month Graphic: ‘Looks Like RuPaul Barfed On a Rainbow’

By Jackson Richman
Jun 2nd, 2022, 10:29 am
 

Brooklyn Nets Pride graphic

Conservatives on Twitter dunked on the Brooklyn Nets for a graphic celebrating Pride Month.

The basketball team posted on Wednesday a colorful graphic showcasing LGBTQ colors and diverse shapes. “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way. Happy Pride Month!” they wrote.

The graphic was a mix of the LGBTQ+, LGBTQ+ progress, lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual, trans, agender, aromantic, non-binary, genderqueer and intersex flags.

Conservatives have taken to calling out corporations for embracing Pride month with token gestures on social media while doing business with countries which horrible records of LGBTQ discrimination. But this tweet drew particular mockery on the right. Podcaster Ben Shapiro tweeted that the mashup “looks like woke diarrhea,” while radio host Derek Hunter said, “It looks like RuPaul barfed on a rainbow.”

Gay conservatives also blasted the Nets tweet.

