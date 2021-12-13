David Frum Proposes Hospitals ‘Quietly’ Start Serving the Unvaccinated Last

David Frum with The Atlantic said that hospitals should “quietly” begin a process to “serve the unvaccinated last” as part of a plan to get society back to normal.

In a weekend Twitter thread, Frum laid out his strategy to end the Covid-19 pandemic. That plan should include ensuring those who have not been vaccinated are relegated to the back of the line, he explained, for any medical treatment.

“So the practical political choice is: keep schools and businesses on the present hobbled footing indefinitely – or return fully to normally as boosters become available to all, accepting the inherent risks of ‘normal’ in a 30% unvaxxed society?” Frum wrote. “You want to fulminate against the dumb-ass malignity of the anti-vaxxers and their (quietly personally vaxxed) media and political enablers? Go ahead, I do it myself almost every day right here in this space.”

Frum asked rhetorically what should be done with unvaccinated Americans, whom he referred to as “the malignant minority” which “is not yielding to reason any time soon.”

He quickly answered his own question with four points. The last one, “Let hospitals quietly triage emergency care to serve the unvaccinated last,” generated a huge response.

Seems the best option is 1) Keep encouraging vaccines and boosters; 2) Impose vaccine mandates where it can be done; 3) Otherwise return to normal as fully as we can, especially the schools; and 4) Let hospitals quietly triage emergency care to serve the unvaccinated last — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

Frum offered no apologies after his Twitter thread went viral.

He wrote, “Reading the reactions to this tweet, I am impressed by the immense self-pity of the anti-vaxxers – who see themselves as bottomless victims, even as their own bad choices deny hospital care to so many others in desperate need. If, at this point, you are still unvaccinated, you are not a victim. You are a cause of the victimization of vulnerable others.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com