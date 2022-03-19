Disney Regrets Visiting High School ‘Indianettes’ Drill Team Performance That Included Chants of ‘Scalp ‘Em Indians’

Disney regrets the performance from a visiting Texas high school drill team that sparked outrage over the team chanting “scalp ’em, Indians,” a company spokesperson said.

The performance by Port Neches-Grove High School’s “Indianettes” drill team earlier this week “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place,” spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in a statement to the Associated Press.

In the performance, the team was “seen tapping their hands over their mouths and whooping, as a drum pounds in the background, in what is stereotypically called a ‘war cry,'” the AP reported.

Cuz a bunch of kids in fringe chanting “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em” is honor, right? And any Natives who attend @pngisd should prolly just accept their classmates dehumanizing them cuz “tradition”, right? Shame on @DisneyParks hosting this. Nostalgic racism is RACISM. pic.twitter.com/ELsJHRgJlw — tara houska ᔖᐳᐌᑴ (@zhaabowekwe) March 18, 2022

We are appalled by the videos surfacing from a recent performance at Disney's Magic Kingdom. The chants are deeply insensitive and only reopen deep scars from a painful time in history for Native communities across this country. #NotYourMascot https://t.co/tQgud0iyiG — ADL (@ADL) March 18, 2022

Wahler said in the statement that the school’s audition tape was inconsistent with the actual performance, and that Disney has implemented additional protocols to ensure similar performances do not occur in the future.

According to 12NewsNow, an ABC/NBC affiliated station in Beaumont, Texas, Disney requested at the last minute that the team perform without headdresses.

Port Neches-Groves school district said the team has performed eight times at Disney and issued the controversy in a statement.

“We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our school district. Our district is nearing 100 years old, and our Board of Trustees is committed to always making the best decisions for our students, staff, and the communities of Port Neches and Groves,” the district said.

