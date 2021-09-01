Don Jr. Changes Twitter Image to Mock Biden Over False Taliban Hanging Story

Donald Trump Jr. changed his Twitter banner to mock President Joe Biden over a false story of the Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter.

The picture shows the insignia from Biden’s presidential campaign, but with the third stripe of the red “E” depicted a red helicopter and someone hanging from a rope.

The image is a reference to a video that has been circulating on social media claiming to show the Taliban, which now controls Afghanistan, hanging someone from a Black Hawk helicopter over the Afghan city of Kandahar.

This story is false and has been debunked.

