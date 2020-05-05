comScore

Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby ‘X Æ A-12’ And Nobody Can Tell If They’re Serious

By Leia IdlibyMay 5th, 2020, 12:00 pm

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the birth of his son on Monday and later revealed his name is “X Æ A-12 Musk,” confusing followers who are still not sure if Musk is being serious, cryptic, or just messing with them.

Musk replied to one of his Twitter followers on Monday to announce girlfriend and popstar Grimes was in labor, later adding, “Mom & baby all good.”

When asked what the baby’s name is, Musk replied with a mysterious, “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

He then liked a tweet from a follower who attempted to decipher the code, guessing, “X Ash Archangel?”

The tweet suggests the name could be written using the Scandinavian alphabet, in which Æ is pronounced “ash.” The tweet also links “A-12”  to CIA aircraft Lockheed A-12, which is code-named “Archangel”.

Musk’s name choice gained attention on Twitter and has been trending all morning, many poking fun at how the name should be pronounced:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: