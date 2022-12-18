Elon Musk Vows to Have Vote for ‘Major Policy Changes’ After Backlash — Then Posts Poll Asking If He Should Step Down

If you’re sick of Elon Musk’s leadership of Twitter, here’s your chance. The “Chief Twit” is conducting a poll asking if he should step down, and he’s promised to abide by the results.

Musk faced loud backlash after Twitter announced a new policy on Sunday restricting the promotion of other competing social media platforms. In addition to the usual waves of mockery and accusations of hypocrisy that follow pretty much any move he makes, users pointed out potential legal violations of the new policy and its retroactive application to some accounts.

Shortly before he posted the poll, he was replying to other users’ complaints and suggestions. In response to one user who objected to Linktree and Instagram being restricted because they were intending to promote their business, not compete with Twitter, Musk replied “that seems reasonable.”

Ok, that seems reasonable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

He then added that the policy would be “adjusted to suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors, which essentially falls under the no spam rule.”

“Twitter rules are now Calvinball,” tweeted Wired’s Alejandra Caraballo in response, referring to the game played by Bill Watterson’s beloved cartoon character Calvin, in which the rules are made up as he goes along.

Twitter rules are now Calvinball. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 18, 2022

Musk publicly announced the new policy approach. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.”

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

He then posted a poll, asking, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he promised.

At the time of publication, over 5 million people had voted in the poll so far, with about 58% choosing “Yes” and 42% choosing “No.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk then added with a warning. “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

