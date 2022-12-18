CNN’s Jim Acosta Reveals He Was Locked Out of His Twitter Account in Retroactive Application of New Policy Banning Promotion of Other Platforms

The controversial new Twitter policy restricting promoting other social media platforms caught CNN’s Jim Acosta in its crosshairs, and it was applied to him retroactively, locking his account hours before the policy was announced on Sunday.

The new policy, which was posted by the @TwitterSupport account in a short thread at 12:37 pm ET Sunday, restricted “free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” specifically naming “Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.” Among the prohibited activities were urging your Twitter followers to follow you on another platform or posting links to your username on non-Twitter online spaces, including typing out the link as “dot com” or other shorthand language.

The announcement followed an especially turbulent week in “Chief Twit” Elon Musk’s tenure as owner of Twitter, with many Twitter users expressing their frustration with his decisions by posting tweets and changing their profiles to promote their accounts on other competing platforms.

CNN Newsroom weekend anchor Acosta was among those who changed his Twitter profile, editing his name to display as “Jim Acosta is also on Post and Mastodon” a few days ago.

He also posted several tweets encouraging his followers to follow him on those other platforms.

“Just signed up for Mastodon. I can’t share my account from Mastodon on twitter. But I can still do this,” he tweeted on Friday along with a shrugging emoji and a screenshot of his Mastodon profile, since Twitter had started restricting Mastodon links as “harmful,” a designation previously seen more commonly with phishing and scam links. A subsequent tweet said, “I mean I guess I can do this too,” along with a hand emoji pointing up at his username referring to the other accounts.

The first of these tweets was taken down by Twitter and is no longer visible on the platform, only a note indicating, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

The removed tweet can be viewed in several captures in the archives of Acosta’s Twitter profile at The Wayback Machine, as shown in the screenshot below:

On Sunday, Acosta interviewed Business Insider reporter Linette Lopez, who has covered Musk with a highly critical eye for years, specifically his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX. Lopez’s latest article, published Sunday morning, takes on “Elon’s stale playbook” to predict his “bullying” management style will end up taking Twitter “down in flames.”

Lopez was one of the journalists whose Twitter accounts were suspended this week and she has yet to get her account back.

Acosta began the segment by mentioning the new Twitter policy, and disclosing how it had affected him directly.

“I should note my own account was locked overnight by Twitter,” he said, explaining how one of his tweets was found to have violated the new policy — but hours before Twitter had publicly announced the new rule. A source at CNN highlighted how Acosta’s account had been retroactively locked, and noted they had appealed.

“I woke up this morning and my account was locked,” Acosta continued. “I’m still trying to sort it out. This feels very arbitrary and a little frenetic.”

“What people really need to understand about what’s happening at Twitter now, is that it’s being run by Elon’s feelings, and not by any thought about the business model,” said Lopez, noting that the “power users” were the people who generate content for the platform “for free” and “make the site interesting to go to,” but Musk had been kicking off these users “right and left.”

This was “not great for Twitter as a business,” Lopez added, saying that in her experience investigating Musk, this was an example of him relying on “emotional decision making.”

“It’s almost as if his id is spilling out all over the internet and on Twitter,” she said.

Acosta and Lopez also discussed Musk’s recent accusations that journalists had “doxxed” him and then his own tweets Sunday showing he was at the World Cup in Qatar.

Musk’s tweet was “in soccer terms, it’s sort of an own goal,” said Acosta, to object to people tweeting out his location but then post that.

What the journalists had posted “were not his exact real-time location at all,” noted Lopez. “This is how about how Elon feels. It’s not about rules. Elon is somebody who likes law and order, as long as he makes the laws and gives the orders.”

“We’re going to see a lot of hypocrisy here and that’s not going to change,” she said, pointing out his history of “bullying people” and “making erratic judgment and grandiose promises that are never, ever fulfilled.”

“There’s not going to be a moment when Elon becomes a real CEO,” Lopez predicted. “It’s kind of like waiting for Donald Trump to be presidential. It’s never going to happen.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

