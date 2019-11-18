Former CBS Correspondent Lara Logan Joining Fox Nation to Host Docuseries

Former CBS correspondent Lara Logan will be presenting a new documentary series for Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation.

Logan will present the four-part, 90-minute docuseries No Agenda with Lara Logan premiering on the streaming service in January, according to a press release from Fox News obtained by Mediaite. Each part will be broken up into four, for a total of 16 episodes; “focused on four key subjects: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans.”

“This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go — honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully. I am so proud to be part of this team,” Logan said in the press release.

Logan departed CBS in 2018 and joined Sinclair Broadcasting earlier this year, trashing her former employer as “moral cowards.” According to The Washington Post, Logan signed to a 90-day commitment with Sinclair but neither she nor the company made any commitments past that period.

Following her departure from CBS, Logan has been fairly outspoken in attacking mainstream media outlets as biased.

“They’re cowards, they’re moral cowards. And I don’t care how angry they are. Their anger is their problem. It’s not my problem,” Logan said of her former employer CBS.

An attempt to reach Logan through an email address listed on her website was unsuccessful.

