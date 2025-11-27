Gavin Newsom Wields Drudge Thanksgiving Homepage for Trump ‘GOLDEN ERA’ Swipe

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office took a Thanksgiving swipe at President Donald Trump’s “GOLDEN ERA” economy, wielding conservative creator Matt Drudge’s website homepage to drive home the point.

Taking to X on Thursday, the press office posted a screenshot of the Drudge Report’s lead stories – all linking to various articles from NPR, the New York Times, and CNBC.

The headline featured on the site – “A tariff Thanksgiving. Turkey price up 24%. Grim retail sales. Consumer confidence spirals” – was paired with the press office’s own acidic welcome: “WELCOME TO TRUMP’S GOLDEN ERA!”

WELCOME TO TRUMP’S GOLDEN ERA! pic.twitter.com/1BHohymCnu — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 26, 2025

The clash frames a broader political standoff over economic reality. Analysis linked by Drudge from The Times suggested the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal has climbed to $107, a 9% increase on last year, including a steep 24 percent rise in the price of whole turkeys.

CNBC, meanwhile, profiled a new Conference Board survey released Tuesday showing wider confidence in the economy sliding again, with the Consumer Confidence Index falling to 88.7 in November, a 6.8-point drop from the previous month and the weakest reading since April.

For many households already squeezed by rising living costs, the numbers add weight to Democratic claims that Trump’s trade policies and tariff fights are worsening inflation in the ongoing battle over voters’ perception of the economy.

The jab landed weeks after Trump touted the new Walmart Thanksgiving meal deal as a reflection of his success in improving affordability for families.