Jesse’s Bump, Whoopi’s Mess | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Stephani Ruhle
On both Thursday and Friday, the new Fox News program Jesse Watters Prime Time landed in third place in the cable ratings in terms of overall viewers, knocking Sean Hannity out of the top three.
Jesse Watters trailed Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Five — where he does co-hosting duty. Tucker topped the charts both Thursday and Friday in terms of total overall viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographics.
The Five scored second place in total viewers.
On Thursday, Watters raked in 3.10 million total viewers and 526,000 in the demo. Watters actually beat The Five in the demo, which brought in 511,000 viewers.
On Friday, Watters numbers dipped a bit, as viewers tuned out in general, to 2.65 million total viewers and 347,000 in the demo. While Tucker still managed to cross the half-million mark in the demo, Watters’ showing landed him in fourth place: behind Tucker, The Five, and Sean Hannity.
Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the Prime Time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 639,000
• Fox News: 2.93 million
• MSNBC: 1.77 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 155,000
• Fox News: 493,000
• MSNBC: 199,000
Get the total day ratings by network in the full article here, from Mediaite+!
MEDIA LOSER:
Don Lemon
Whoopi Goldberg has apologized three times now for saying on Monday’s The View that the Holocaust was “not about race.”
During a segment in which the show’s panelists discussed a Tennessee school board’s removal of the Holocaust graphic novel Maus from its eighth-grade curriculum, Sunny Hostin accused members of the board of “banning discussions about race.”
Goldberg said, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race.”
“No, it’s not about race,” she added. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”
“These are two White Groups of people,” she claimed. “Let’s talk about it for what it is, it’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem. It doesn’t matter if you are Black or White, because Black, White, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”
Following backlash online, Goldberg issued an apology on Twitter. She then appeared on The Late Show where she told Stephen Colbert she was “very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying.” And on today’s show she said she regrets her comments and “stands corrected” about the Holocaust.
The ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt was on The View today and called for them to “think about having a Jewish host” to avoid things like this in the future.
It’s good to apologize and to learn. But denying the Holocaust was about race wasn’t just a personal failing, it was one that caused harm and served to support anti-Semitic views. It was a failure in judgment and understanding that will take time to make better.
