Jesse’s Bump, Whoopi’s Mess | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

On both Thursday and Friday, the new Fox News program Jesse Watters Prime Time landed in third place in the cable ratings in terms of overall viewers, knocking Sean Hannity out of the top three.

Jesse Watters trailed Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Five — where he does co-hosting duty. Tucker topped the charts both Thursday and Friday in terms of total overall viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographics.

The Five scored second place in total viewers.

On Thursday, Watters raked in 3.10 million total viewers and 526,000 in the demo. Watters actually beat The Five in the demo, which brought in 511,000 viewers.

On Friday, Watters numbers dipped a bit, as viewers tuned out in general, to 2.65 million total viewers and 347,000 in the demo. While Tucker still managed to cross the half-million mark in the demo, Watters’ showing landed him in fourth place: behind Tucker, The Five, and Sean Hannity.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the Prime Time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 639,000

• Fox News: 2.93 million

• MSNBC: 1.77 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 155,000

• Fox News: 493,000

• MSNBC: 199,000

