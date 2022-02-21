Jennifer Griffin Pro, Tucker Carlson Con | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jennifer Griffin

Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin had some sobering words for hosts of The Five who suggested the Biden administration was overhyping the crisis in eastern Europe for political purposes.

After President Joe Biden’s speech Friday afternoon, Five co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Kennedy suggested the administration is hyping or even faking the threat of war in eastern Europe because of the Durham investigation. In that affair, conservative media has seized upon technical jargon in a motion filed in federal court in order to claim that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign hacked and spied on former President Donald Trump. That claim is unfounded.

When Griffin joined the show from the Pentagon, she proceeded to bury the idea that the situation in Ukraine is being overplayed by the Biden administration to distract from the Durham investigation.

She smacked down the idea that this was a newly-created crisis, citing news she had personally been reporting over the past two weeks, and spoke frankly about the potentially devastating and “bloody” consequences of war.

“Right now, every American should be watching this and knowing that this is deadly serious,” Griffin said. “This is not some wag-the-dog situation.”

The situation in Ukraine is complicated, and Griffin has the background and experience to accurately report on the story. She politely but firmly shut down a conversation that was floundering around in some murky conspiracies, and that’s to be commended.