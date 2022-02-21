Jennifer Griffin Pro, Tucker Carlson Con | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Jennifer Griffin
Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin had some sobering words for hosts of The Five who suggested the Biden administration was overhyping the crisis in eastern Europe for political purposes.
After President Joe Biden’s speech Friday afternoon, Five co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Kennedy suggested the administration is hyping or even faking the threat of war in eastern Europe because of the Durham investigation. In that affair, conservative media has seized upon technical jargon in a motion filed in federal court in order to claim that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign hacked and spied on former President Donald Trump. That claim is unfounded.
When Griffin joined the show from the Pentagon, she proceeded to bury the idea that the situation in Ukraine is being overplayed by the Biden administration to distract from the Durham investigation.
She smacked down the idea that this was a newly-created crisis, citing news she had personally been reporting over the past two weeks, and spoke frankly about the potentially devastating and “bloody” consequences of war.
“Right now, every American should be watching this and knowing that this is deadly serious,” Griffin said. “This is not some wag-the-dog situation.”
The situation in Ukraine is complicated, and Griffin has the background and experience to accurately report on the story. She politely but firmly shut down a conversation that was floundering around in some murky conspiracies, and that’s to be commended.
MEDIA LOSER:
Tucker Carlson
Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent has joked before about retiring Tucker Carlson’s jersey as Media Loser, but the Fox News host is incredibly innovative at finding new ways to earn the award yet again. It’s oddly impressive, to be honest, how he repeatedly strong-arms his way past all other contenders for the daily dishonor.
Dismissively referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) as “Sandy Cortez,” Carlson slammed her as “neurotic and silly” in a sexist rant starting with the bizarre claim that “[n]o one has done more personally to degrade American womanhood” and then truly went off the rails by saying she wasn’t actually a “woman of color.” “Because she’s not! She’s a rich entitled White lady!” Carlson fumed.
Is he really arguing that she’s not an authentic Latina unless she’s poor?
Carlson followed that gross comment by suggesting that AOC was soliciting a booty call by posting a video that mentioned she was alone at her apartment.
And it all came at the end of a week where yet again he whined about his critics calling him a pro-Putin propagandist, while the official propagandists in Russia applauded his rhetoric. Carlson also resurrected the Seth Rich conspiracy nonsense that already cost his network millions of dollars.
We are fully cognizant of how very Pollyanna-ish this is to say, but we wish Carlson would respect his massive audience (and the influence that gives him) by not constantly feeding them such garbage.
Read the rest of today’s here.
OR
CLICK HERE TO GET IT IN YOUR INBOX EVERY DAY.
LINKS WE LIKE
Putin’s Right-Wing Shills
– Charlie Sykes, The Bulwark
What the world got right during the Covid-19 pandemic
– Muizz Akhtar, Vox
America Needs a Rom-Com Bailout
– – Kevin Townsend, Sophie Gilbert, David Sims, and Hannah Giorgis, The Atlantic
California’s Unconstitutional ‘Bacon Ban’
-Eric Boehm, Reason
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com