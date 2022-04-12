Zaslav Has Fandom, CNN+ Not So Much | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

David Zaslav

Few executives have been treated to as much fawning coverage as David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who has started meeting with employees of CNN and HBO in New York and D.C. this week.

The merger that closed on Friday brought WarnerMedia (HBO, CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, and the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA with its iconic logo water tower) and Discovery (Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and TLC, and its own streaming service, Discovery+) all under the same corporate umbrella

Monday was the first day of Warner Bros. Discovery’s official existence, now trading on the NASDAQ index as “WBD.” Combined, the new company has roughly 36,000 employees and a big slice of both the entertainment and news industries.

Zaslav, at the helm of that new empire, has been the subject of glowing reporting.

“Hollywood is about to get a jolt of emotional intelligence,” CNBC extolled in a piece that included a series of generous quotes from Zaslav’s pals, including Lloyd Blankfein and Graydon Carter.

The CNBC story — it’s worth a read — mapped out Zaslav’s impressive career and how he rose to the top of the news and entertainment businesses, and what that means for the companies he now oversees.

He’s “a smooth operator with sharp people skills,” gushed Axios.

Zaslav has a lot on his plate. As all these reports have noted, the new company has roughly $55 billion in debt. And while Mediaite reported he spent Monday reassuring CNN talent and praising their Ukraine coverage, reports about the woes of CNN+ (see Loser column) will certainly attract the attention of the famously frugal executive.

Oh, and while we’re at it, we would be remiss not to mention Zaslav’s handsome pay package as the new emperor of news and Hollywood: $246 million per year.