CNN+ Down, Good Analysis, Hating Piers | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Symone Sanders

It can be hard to let go of an ingrained notion or political presumption. That’s as true for a cable news pundit as a random Twitter user – maybe more so. But former Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris spox, and former Joe Biden adviser Symone Sanders made it look effortless on Wednesday.

Perhaps no state has faced more criticism in the media and from Democrats on the pandemic than Florida. It has been treated as a given that the state did the worst job, and a supposed whistleblower who was fired was almost a folk hero on some cable networks.

But during MTP Daily, when Chuck Todd remarked that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “is unafraid to put his hand on the hot stove” on controversial issues, Sanders smoothly drew some distinctions of fact.

“I was critical of Gov. DeSantis, still am, during the height of Covid, but if you really look at the numbers, Florida actually came out all right,” said Sanders.

“He’s got a story to tell,” interjected Todd.

“He has a story to tell,” replied Sanders.

As of April 19, Florida has the 17th most Covid deaths per 100,000 people. Ahead of Florida are states including New York and Mississippi, which has the highest rate.

New York arguably had the most favorable coverage during the pandemic. An interesting dichotomy. But there was no self-contradiction for Sanders. Both she and Todd agreed that Florida’s economy is strong, as well, before she drew another clear line, saying it’s “not all rosy” in Florida and bringing up the textbook controversy.

“I think I would just caution us from heaping a little too much praise on Ron DeSantis,” she said.

Maybe letting go of a notion isn’t what’s difficult. Maybe some people just can’t observe a positive fact next to a negative one and discuss both effectively. But it’s nice to see some networks are able to do it.