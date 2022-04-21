CNN+ Down, Good Analysis, Hating Piers | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Symone Sanders
It can be hard to let go of an ingrained notion or political presumption. That’s as true for a cable news pundit as a random Twitter user – maybe more so. But former Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris spox, and former Joe Biden adviser Symone Sanders made it look effortless on Wednesday.
Perhaps no state has faced more criticism in the media and from Democrats on the pandemic than Florida. It has been treated as a given that the state did the worst job, and a supposed whistleblower who was fired was almost a folk hero on some cable networks.
But during MTP Daily, when Chuck Todd remarked that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “is unafraid to put his hand on the hot stove” on controversial issues, Sanders smoothly drew some distinctions of fact.
“I was critical of Gov. DeSantis, still am, during the height of Covid, but if you really look at the numbers, Florida actually came out all right,” said Sanders.
“He’s got a story to tell,” interjected Todd.
“He has a story to tell,” replied Sanders.
As of April 19, Florida has the 17th most Covid deaths per 100,000 people. Ahead of Florida are states including New York and Mississippi, which has the highest rate.
New York arguably had the most favorable coverage during the pandemic. An interesting dichotomy. But there was no self-contradiction for Sanders. Both she and Todd agreed that Florida’s economy is strong, as well, before she drew another clear line, saying it’s “not all rosy” in Florida and bringing up the textbook controversy.
“I think I would just caution us from heaping a little too much praise on Ron DeSantis,” she said.
Maybe letting go of a notion isn’t what’s difficult. Maybe some people just can’t observe a positive fact next to a negative one and discuss both effectively. But it’s nice to see some networks are able to do it.
MEDIA LOSER:
CNN+
Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+ just one month after its launch.
The ambitious streaming service, conceived under former CNN president Jeff Zucker, was launched at the end of April with a massive marketing budget and a roster of high-profile hosts producing original content. But reports that CNN+ was struggling to attract an audience dogged the service as it came under growing scrutiny from executives at their new corporate parent.
Incoming CNN President Chris Licht issued an internal memo, and held a staff meeting Thursday morning, during which he offered sympathy to employees as he explained the decision, calling it a “uniquely shitty situation.”
This all comes just weeks after outgoing WarnerMedia CEO said CNN+ was exceeding expecations and “the future of CNN.”
In one of the least surprising reactions to the big news, Fox News hosts celebrated on Thursday’s Outnumbered, panning the programming as “liberal plus” and characterizing the situation as a “rolling calamity” for the competitor network.
Suffice it to say, social media was in large part no more forgiving on the streaming death than Kayleigh McEnany was, with plenty of snark about “CNN minus” making the rounds. Plus people listing things that lasted longer: “CNN+ didn’t even last as long as Jeffrey Toobin during a Zoom meeting.”
Still, some credit’s due for both Licht and Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, writes Colby Hall: “The decision to euthanize CNN+ so quickly was a brave one.”
“I feel so badly for them,” a CNN insider told Mediaite, adding that CNN+ “had tons of potential” but “there were certainly some questionable programming decisions.”
“A lot of young talented people gave up good jobs to go there,” they said. “That’s the really sad part.”
