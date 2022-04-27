Keilar Go, Ruffalo Smash, McCarthy Schism | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Brianna Keilar

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar conducted an intense grilling of Dr. Deborah Birx over her failure to speak out against then-President Donald Trump’s Covid misinformation, her praise of Trump’s analytical skills, and other issues.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar interviewed Birx, who was a member of Trump’s Covid team perhaps best known for her reaction to Trump’s recommendation that people try taking disinfectants internally to treat Covid. Birx is promoting a new book.

During the nearly 12-minute interview, Keilar persistently confronted Birx over elements of her tenure in Trump’s White House, first by playing a brutal montage of Trump saying he was definitely trying to make the U.S. do less testing.

She told Keilar “that was what was difficult in this White House because things are being said and we were doing the opposite.”

Keilar keyed in on the passive phrases, and said, “you talk about what you’re doing privately, but that flies in the face against what he is saying very publicly.” And when Birx said she lost access to national media, Keilar pressed her on that.

Keilar confronted Birx over her “fawning” praise of Trump early in the pandemic, repeatedly rebuffing any effort to reframe or recast that commentary.

It was a very strong interview and Keilar skillfully kept the discussion on topic, with newsworthy results. It’s well worth watching for a whole host of reasons. Nicely done.