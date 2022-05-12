Sparing Us, Milking It, MAGA King | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Philip Bump
Philip Bump with the Washington Post watched conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s 2020 “election fraud” film 2000 Mules and offered a fact check for viewers.
The film tries to convince audiences there was nationwide conspiracy to steal the election from former President Donald Trump.
D’Souza touts it as making an irrefutable case. Trump’s rave reviews say it shows ballot boxes were “stuffed like never before.”
According to Bump, the film relies on flawed cell phone geolocation technology, asking viewers to take leaps of faith and using hyperbole to spin a wide web.
Central to 2000 Mules’ message is that phone-tracking can be used to retrace the steps of individuals. The technology was displayed in a scene where it was implied it had been used to solve a homicide in Atlanta. It was not.
After D’Souza shows how the tracking technology works, he claims to highlight people who were used as “mules” to traffic fraudulent ballots moved from one place to another and were tracked. Their final stops were ballot drop boxes in battleground states.
Bump wrote after watching the film that the geotracking info — which is the “crux’ of the film’s claims — is being presented in a way that’s “wildly misleading.”
“In other words,” Bump writes, “D’Souza is elevating shaky, misrepresented, incomplete claims to bolster his rhetoric.”
“There’s huge demand for proving that Trump didn’t lose in 2020, and this film provides just enough of a veneer of authority to let people collapse comfortably into that belief,” he adds.
Watching the film so we don’t have to is a service. Soberly fact-checking it is practically a bonus.
MEDIA LOSER:
Candace Owens
Candace Owens suggested Wednesday that billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates is behind the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
She also floated a theory the billionaire Microsoft co-founder was behind the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines.
John Rich, of the country music duo Big & Rich, shared a CNBC article reporting a firm owned by Gates is “targeting infant nutrition by attempting to reproduce mother’s breast milk in a lab.”
Owens shared her take on the story through a retweet.
“Doesn’t Bill Gates just have the best luck?” she asked her followers. “Just like with the COVID vaccine— he makes an investment, and then suddenly there is a pandemic or shortage and everyone must line up for his product. Of course he’s invested in lab produced breast milk!”
There is no evidence Gates or anyone affiliated with him is behind a nationwide shortage of formula for infants.
Time reported the shortage has been caused by a number of factors, including the temporary closure of a factory which produces infant formula.
Just recently, Owens claimed that hospitals and the government were murdering covid patients in order to “fluff’ fatality rates as part of a vast vaccine-wing conspiracy.
The author and MAGA commentator’s remarks have over 4,700 retweets at the time of this newsletter.
Conspiracy theory king Alex Jones threw a rage fit this week over his customers not shopping hard enough at the Infowars store. With Candace giving the milk away free, maybe it’s no surprise nobody’s buying the tin foil cow.
