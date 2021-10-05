Tell-All Critic Tells-All. A Rise From Obscurity to Infamy. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
CNN’s New Day
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday, and spoke with John Berman and Brianna Keilar at length in a provocative and news-generating interview.
Grisham sat down for the multi-segment spot on the release of her new book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which covered her briefing-free time as Trump’s chief spokesperson.
The CNN hosts asked Grisham about Fox News, January 6, and obviously a lot more. Including a blurted curse word.
“What was the role of Fox News in the White House?” asked Brianna Keilar, prompting a reply involving former Fox host Lou Dobbs.
“You know, I looked forward to going and doing Lou Dobbs because Lou Dobbs would do all the talking about how great everything was, and I would just nod and say yes,” Grisham said, adding that Fox hosts “by and large, didn’t get tough with us. They just took what we were saying and disseminated it.”
“I think they’re disseminating it to a lot of people who went… went to the Capitol for January 6 and I, you know, again, I’ve had a lot of time to grapple with this and I feel horribly guilty about — about my part in it because I was on Fox a lot,” she added, also agreeing that it was “a bit” like “state-run TV.”
Grisham also said of the administration that “the way we handled Covid was tragic” and cost lives.
It was a well-done and expansive spotlight by the New Day team, and generated a good deal of buzz. Grisham, too, is seeking buzz for her new tell-all, although speaking of Dobbs, she wasn’t always so keen on the genre.
MEDIA LOSER:
Ozy Media
I met a traveler from an antique land, who said — “Did you hear that Ozy is actually not shutting down?”
It was one week ago today that New York Times media columnist Ben Smith shattered the visage of Ozy Media and revealed a lot of stunning details and allegations of fraud, including the revelation someone at Ozy pretended to be a YouTube executive on a call with investors.
What followed was unbelievable fallout from this colossal wreck, with Katty Kay jumping ship, the chairman of Ozy Media resigning, and Ozy founder Carlos Watson stepping down from the NPR board.
And then Ozy Media announced this past Friday it was completely shutting down. So that’s it, right? Nothing beside remains?
Well, apparently not, because Watson announced Monday morning that Ozy is officially back.
And then Ozy itself tweeted hours later, “Yes, we’re back! Stay tuned for more.”
Mediaite’s Jackson Richman asks who the hell would do business with them, anymore.
“While buying web traffic to promote content online is one thing, misleading your investors about anything, let alone your numbers, is inexcusable,” he writes. “Even worse is impersonating an executive of another company – in Ozy’s case, YouTube – or of anyone in order to get a $40 million deal with Goldman Sachs.”
While the question of who would do business with them is an important one, on Twitter the more prominent question is “who the hell is Ozy Media?”
For a company that was predicated on generating buzz, interest, and eyeballs, Ozy’s only true impact appears to have been their demise.
