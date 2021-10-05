Remember When Stephanie Grisham Went on Fox to Blast John Bolton as a ‘Sellout’ For Writing Tell-All Book

The situational ethics of self-serving political media may never be as in full view as they are with Stephanie Grisham and the promotion of her new book on the Trump White House, I’ll Take Your Questions Now.

Grisham, who served as White House communications director and press secretary to former President Donald Trump, is now voyaging across a series of television programs for a massive mea culpa tour. If her career is dead from her time serving Trump, this would be her deathbed conversion, though it’s not at all clear that her soul will be saved.

During a multi-segment appearance on CNN’s New Day, she confessed to enabling what she called the “toxic” goings-on at the Trump White House, which she admitted cost lives. She also admitted that she feels that she harmed democracy by supporting baseless allegations of voter fraud in 2020.

She also derided Fox News for mindlessly amplifying Trump’s stolen election claims, which she argued encouraged the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. She specifically called out former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

“You know, I looked forward to going and doing Lou Dobbs because Lou Dobbs would do all the talking about how great everything was, and I would just nod and say yes,” Grisham said, adding that Fox hosts “by and large, didn’t get tough with us. They just took what we were saying and disseminated it.”

So it should come as no surprise to her that the laziest of research on dear old Mediaite DOT Com resulted in us finding the above clip in which Dobbs and Grisham brutally gang up on one-time conservative hero, former ambassador and national security advisor, and author of his OWN tell-all book, John Bolton. His account of his time under Trump was not well received by either Dobbs or Grisham.

“John Bolton, the president’s former national security advisor writing a book. A tell-all, if you will. I’ve never heard of such a thing, no one I know has ever heard of it. What a rancid, corrupt, absolutely disgusting move for him to have made,” the Fox Business host blustered to Grisham

Dobbs later cited the disappointment in Bolton expressed by former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz. “He is obviously so profoundly disappointed in John Bolton, as frankly are most of us, who at one time thought he was a man of principle,” Dobbs stated, referring to Fleitz and himself who once saw Bolton as an ally.

“I agree with him,” Grisham averred. “How much does it cost to sell out potential national security in your country?”

Calling out a former Senior White House official as being a sell-out is not the sort of jape one takes lightly, particularly if you have any designs on writing a tell-all yourself. Otherwise, you come off as a two-faced disaster that can never be trusted.

In her hit on CNN, Grisham owned up to “probably lying during television hits. Once a liar on tv? Always a liar on TV.

Watch it above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com