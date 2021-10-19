How to Leak Anonymously to Mediaite

Hey there! This is a periodic reminder that Mediaite wants your tips. Do you have a piece of insider media information, a videotape of a certain cable news anchor having an uncontrollable meltdown, an old blog with controversial posts, or evidence of injustice being carried out by your corporate overlords? Send it to us.

Tips can also contain sensitive information, so we want to make it safe for you to send tips privately to us. That’s why Mediaite now has a few options for leaking anonymously. (When we’re back in the office, you will once again be able to reach us by mail. For now, leaking options remain strictly virtual.)

The Anonymous Tip Box

Our anonymous tip box (available for use and abuse here) is an easy way to send messages anonymously to us. Your message will appear in our tip email inbox, but your personal information will not be revealed to us. If you don’t want to send the tip from your own personal computer, you can use a public one at an internet cafe, gym or library.

The Tips Email Address

You can send an email to our tips inbox: tips@mediaite.com. You can also contact our writers directly on Twitter or by the email displayed under their byline. Our writers use Signal, an encrypted messaging and phone app, so you can request their numbers over Twitter or email.

If you don’t want to use your personal email address, you can make a burner account under a fake name on Gmail.

To send encrypted emails, sign up for a ProtonMail account.

Wired also has a great guide to the dos and don’ts of leaking. But, of course, don’t send your tips to them, send them to us.

Aidan McLaughlin is the editor in chief of Mediaite. Send your scandals to his email here, your tales of corporate malfeasance to his Twitter DM’s here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com