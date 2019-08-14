comScore

‘Insane’: Twitter Explodes Over Steve King Saying Earth Would’ve Been Depopulated Without Incest, Rape

By Ken MeyerAug 14th, 2019, 2:39 pm

The Twitterverse exploded on Wednesday as political observers learned about Congressman Steve King’s (R-IA) suggestion that the global population would be drastically reduced if not for rape and incest.

As King defended his record in pushing for Congressional legislation to restrict abortion even in cases of incest and rape, the congressman went into a tangent where he asked “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

Needless to say, the responses were instantaneous. Many of the first reactions were a mix of thunderstruck horror and questions about what King might be suggesting about everybody’s ancestry, including his own:

From King’s homestate.

And here’s the first reaction from the 2020 Democratic presidential field:

