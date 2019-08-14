The Twitterverse exploded on Wednesday as political observers learned about Congressman Steve King’s (R-IA) suggestion that the global population would be drastically reduced if not for rape and incest.

As King defended his record in pushing for Congressional legislation to restrict abortion even in cases of incest and rape, the congressman went into a tangent where he asked “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

Needless to say, the responses were instantaneous. Many of the first reactions were a mix of thunderstruck horror and questions about what King might be suggesting about everybody’s ancestry, including his own:

If you had told me a year ago that Rep. Steve King would justify his position on abortion in cases of incest or rape by invoking Genghis Khan, I would have said, yes that sounds right — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 14, 2019

Spelunker: I've crawled down as low as any human can go.

Steve King: Hold my beer, let me show you low. — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) August 14, 2019

There are a million things to say about Steve King’s odious remarks but I kinda want to agree that he wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for incest. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 14, 2019

Steve King's argument is that Steve King might not be here today but for rape or incest. It's an argument. He's arguing. He's making an argument. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 14, 2019

Honest to god, Steve King is now defending his anti-choice position by citing the historical example of the armies of Genghis Khan. https://t.co/l2MNIZ2d95 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 14, 2019

Steve King 2020: Make Rape and Incest Great Again! https://t.co/uNvxRlea8Q — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 14, 2019

Steve King’s rape-and-incest comment is even more insane with additional context because it is used to argue against abortion in cases of rape and incest. pic.twitter.com/7LlFWiMrXs — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 14, 2019

Now I want to know more about Steve King’s family. https://t.co/2EpTHfnEGx — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) August 14, 2019

Look, Steve King is a blight on the GOP. He's a racist, idiot, and embarrassment. https://t.co/QXNZ2gxDbA — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 14, 2019

Gross! This would explain why these weirdos are fixed on smearing me with claims of incest. Projecting their filth, unreal. https://t.co/PTJpBYyUNV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 14, 2019

From King’s homestate.

This is incredibly cruel & disrespectful to survivors. Steve King & his values, his rhetoric, & his disdain for decency is a far cry from the Iowa I know. He doesn’t represent who we are & he continues to be an embarrassment to our state & federal delegation #ia01 https://t.co/nQ6L7ZKRRG — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) August 14, 2019

Just got @JDScholten, the presumptive Dem nominee's reaction to Steve King's comments about rape and incest pic.twitter.com/ViF3s5R7Z1 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 14, 2019

And here’s the first reaction from the 2020 Democratic presidential field:

