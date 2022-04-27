Martha MacCallum Confronts Devin Nunes on Claim Trump Will Not Go Back to Twitter

Martha MacCallum confronted Devin Nunes on former President Donald Trump’s claim that he will not return to Twitter despite Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the platform.

On Monday, Trump told Fox News he was “not going on Twitter” despite Musk’s purchasing of the platform, vowing to stay on Truth Social — the platform he launched following his Twitter ban.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump said. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

MacCallum asked Nunes, now CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, about the statement on Wednesday.

“If President Trump — former President Trump — decides to run again, do you believe that he will never rejoin Twitter?” she asked. “Because he always talked about how much he loved the vehicle that it was for him because it was his direct way to reach people, and boy did he reach a lot of them.”

Nunes did not answer the question, instead noting that Truth Social is “Number one on the App Store right now.”

“Even through our Beta testing, Martha, it’s important for people to know that we have such a huge rush of people to join that already many of the greatest talent and the best content creators that were in our Beta process were getting more engagement, not only on Twitter, but also on Instagram,” he added.

The former congressman then went on to say that the Truth social team is “building a community,” adding, “It’s really a lot of fun. It’s fun to build something new and it’s fun to see people get their voice back.”

“You have people get so emotional on our platform because we truly are and still are — We can’t be canceled,” he said, adding, “We’re that family-friendly place, safe to be. People are having a good time.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

