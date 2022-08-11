Geraldo Rivera Goes on a Tear on Fox News Against ‘Hatred and Vitriol’ From Trump Supporters in Media After FBI Attack

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera went on a lengthy rant denouncing “hatred and vitriol” from Trump supporters, which he suggested may have motivated the attack on an FBI office in Ohio.

Monday’s raid on Trump’s Florida residence has been the subject of a relentless public campaign to baselessly smear the FBI over the search, led by former President Donald Trump and abetted by other Republicans and conservative media figures who support Trump.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of Fox News’ America Reports, Fox News contributor Ted Williams raised the possibility that such hostility against the FBI may have “stirred up” the gunman who attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Minutes later, while discussing an unrelated story via telephone, Rivera circled back to Williams’ point, going off on the “dangerous” rhetoric until co-anchor Mike Emanuel redirected him back to the topic:

GERALDO RIVERA: If I can, Sandra, just one comment about what Ted, who is a superb expert, said about the FBI raid here in Ohio, the gunman with the AR-15 shooting up the FBI headquarters here in Ohio, one of them, their offices. I hope and pray that this is not related to Mar-a-Lago, because the vitriol and the tone of the rhetoric and the hatred being directed against the bureau by supporters, fringe supporters of the former president is very alarming. I grew up believing that the FBI was you know, they, we had all these TV shows and this, watched, they were flawless. Of course, they’re not flawless in real life, but they are a magnificent law enforcement agency doing its best. I’m not sure, the details of the Mar-a-Lago raid will eventually be revealed to us. We’ll know everything eventually. But to see this, this really visceral hatred directed at the FBI by people who believe that they are supporting the former president is really, really, very, very dangerous. We can’t, and again, we’re, I’m assuming this. Ted and I are just using, you know, best guesses on this. We don’t know for sure what the motive was of the, of the assailant, but we can’t go there as a country. Once we start, you know, being so disrespectful and filled with vitriol against an agency that is so central to so many Americans’ lives, I think we, Sandra, run into danger. SANDRA SMITH: Mmm. MIKE EMANUEL: Geraldo, what about the taxpayers footin’ the bill if there’s another trial for Scott Peterson, and the whole circus comes back to town?

Watch above via Fox News.

