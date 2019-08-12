U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe, prominent critic of President Donald Trump, posted a promo video Monday she appeared in alongside golf star Lexi Thompson. It’s unclear, however, whether Rapinoe knows that Thompson recently golfed with President Donald Trump and radio host Rush Limbaugh.

This is why I play. This is why I speak out. Female athletes are more than what you think we are. Thanks @PlayersTribune @Visa for allowing me to be a part of a movement I’m passionate about! pic.twitter.com/B4NE7bCuVy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 12, 2019

“This is why I play. This is why I speak out. Female athletes are more than what you think we are,” Rapinoe tweeted along with a video of female athletes who share their experience of navigating a male-centric industry. The video was put together by the Players’ Tribune, and sponsored by Visa.

The video included Rapinoe and her girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird, sharing their experience together with Thompson sharing hers. In April, Thompson played golf with Trump and Limbaugh. Thompson has golfed with Trump before, but has never endorsed him publicly, according to USA Today. After golfing with the president, Thompson took a break from social media because of the “hurtful comments” she received.

Rapinoe, ahead of winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup, famously said, “I’m not going to the fucking White House” when asked what she would do if Team U.S.A. were invited for a visit. That comment prompted a storm of media coverage and some furious tweeting from Trump himself.

[Photo via The White House]

