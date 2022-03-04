Meghan McCain Defends Her Tweet Slamming Kamala Harris as Not a ‘Serious Person’: US Should Send ‘A More Capable Diplomat’

Meghan McCain defended herself after backlash from a tweet she posted calling Vice President Kamala Harris not a “serious person” to send overseas for meetings regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, writing that she respected the office but stood by her words and wanted the White House to send a “more capable diplomat” to represent American’s interests.

McCain’s tweet came in response to a report from The Hill that President Joe Biden’s administration was discussing sending Harris to Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania as the Biden administration seeks to reach out to allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Due to security protocols regarding the president, it’s a far heavier lift to send Biden to the region in person.

Harris recently returned from the Munich Security Conference, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Brussels today meeting with NATO and EU allies.

“Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead,” McCain wrote along with a retweet of the Hill article.

Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead. https://t.co/5jxCcAYfAB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

A flood of replies and quote tweets attacking McCain came swiftly, with a number mocking the notoriously unique hairstyles she used to sport when she was a co-host of The View and others simply admonishing her for what they viewed as disrespect for the office of the vice president.

McCain responded to the backlash in a series of tweets, at first arguing that her comments were “something people say all the time outside [of] liberal circles.

She continued, tweeting that she believed that “the actual office of the Vice Presidency is serious and should be respected,” but “given the gravity of what is going on in Ukraine, a more capable diplomat should be sent to negotiate.”

Harris “can barely get through an interview with [Charlamagne tha God],” argued McCain. “I stand by my words.”

McCain added one final tweet, denouncing those who were “pearl clutching” over her tweet about Harris and saying that many of the same people had “enjoyed slandering” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) “in a completely unprofessional, disgusting and vile fashion.”

Nothing like trending on twitter (again) for something people say all the time outside liberal circles. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

I believe the actual office of the Vice Presidency is serious and should be respected. I believe given the gravity of what is going on in Ukraine, a more capable diplomat should be sent to negotiate. She can barely get through an interview with Charlamagne -I stand by my words — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

Also a lot of you pearl clutching in the media about my criticism of Vice President Harris have enjoyed slandering my Senator @kyrstensinema in a completely unprofessional, disgusting and vile fashion – so spare me the pearl clutching about the decorum of criticizing politicians. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

