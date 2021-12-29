Meghan McCain Gets in Twitter Feud With Chris Cillizza Over Covid Tests, Then Deletes Tweets: ‘I Actually Don’t Have Time for This Sh*t’

Meghan McCain is walking herself back and deleting her tweets after stirring up some Twitter drama with CNN’s Chris Cillizza.

On Tuesday night, Cillizza shared with his social media followers that he got a package of at-home Covid tests as a late Christmas present for himself. The package came as the Omicron variant is surging around the country, and the ongoing shortage of tests is one of several ways in which medical resources around the country are under great strain.

Post-Christmas gift to myself pic.twitter.com/BiDmAu6sCI — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 29, 2021

Cillizza’s photo wound up getting attacked by a number of critics who mocked his cautious response to Covid. Some detractors also accused Cillizza of being a test hoarder, and he clapped back at McCain when she got in on the fray:

McCain responded by accusing Cillizza of never giving the benefit of the doubt to Republicans, so he offered this response.

McCain had a few things to say about that:

In the end, however, McCain decided to stop right there, deleting her tweets and saying “I actually don’t have time for this shit today on Twitter.”

“Actually — my 2022 New Years resolution is to stop engaging in twitter fights with media dumbfucks,” she went on. “Happy Holidays!

