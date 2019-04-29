Michael Cohen Fumes at Trump in New Profile Ahead of Prison Stint: ‘I’m Not the One Who Slept With the Porn Star’

Michael Cohen has taken parting shots at his former boss just days he has before he reports to prison.

In a new piece for The New Yorker, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin described a recent conversation he had with Cohen ahead of his sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, and false statements to Congress. Toobin used much of the article to portray Cohen as a “fall guy” for President Donald Trump, noting how the former attorney committed campaign finance violations and lied about the timeline for Trump Tower Moscow all for the benefit of his former client.

The Southern District of New York has an ongoing investigation into Trump’s connection with the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money schemes. When he spoke to Toobin about the prosecutors handling the investigation, Cohen seethed about the fact that he is about to face the penalties of breaking campaign finance law while Trump is not.

“You are going to find me guilty of campaign finance, with McDougal or Stormy, and give me three years—really?” Cohen said. “And how come I’m the only one? I didn’t work for the campaign. I worked for him. And how come I’m the one that’s going to prison? I’m not the one that slept with the porn star.”

The article goes on with Cohen describing how other people close to Trump, including Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, were connected to his schemes.

“He was involved right from the very beginning,” Cohen said. “I wanted Allen to pay the money—I didn’t want to take it from my account. He wanted me to find somebody who wanted to become a member of a golf club or was going to have a party at one of the functions and they could take the hundred and thirty off of the bill that way and then they could pay me—I mean, he came up with a hundred different ideas.”

[Photo via Getty Images]

