MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Floats Criminal Charges for Justice Alito Over Roe ‘Lies’: ‘Let’s Not Let Him Get Away With It!’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told radio host Dean Obeidallah that Justice Samuel Alito should face hearings, and even perjury charges, over the leaked draft opinion that would overturn the constitutionally right to abortion should it become final.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about the politics and the substance behind impeaching justices for misleading the Senate about Roe during their confirmation hearings.

Dean Obeidallah: Any talk of potentially investigating them for impeachment or impeaching them, because they’ll bring up that these people lied and they’ll say, nope, no one’s talking about it. And I guess they know it’s not going to win in the Senate. And is it too close of a line? But what is your take on what you heard? And what do you think these people are exposing themselves to, or should be exposed to?

Glenn Kirschner: Well, my take is all of those justices misrepresented and deceived the senators and by extension, the American people under oath during their confirmation hearings. Why? Because they couldn’t speak the truth. Can you imagine, Dean, if Alito said under oath what he put in that draft opinion? “Roe was egregiously wrong from the minute it was decided, and it’s an abuse of judicial authority.” That’s a quote. Did he say or communicate anything about Roe v Wade that came anywhere near that? He communicated the exact opposite.

Look, Sammy “The Bull” Alito is not as smart as he thinks he is because he, in that draft opinion, put the lie to his confirmation hearing testimony when he communicated under oath. Hey, settled precedent, stare decisis entitled to respect. The message was, you have nothing to worry about with the continued viability of Roe v. Wade, if you confirm me. That was a flippin’ lie in substance. And let’s not let him get away with it, Dean!

Because this is not prosecutorial overreach. This is not a witch hunt. This is not political payback. This is responsible government holding hearings into Supreme Court nominees who lied. And at the end of the day, maybe it doesn’t result in articles of impeachment, but gosh dang it, we deserve to have hearings and look into it, get to the bottom of it. And if a perjury charge can be made and the articles of impeachment ought to be drawn up. Then we have to consider it. What we can’t do is say, Well, it’s a foregone conclusion. We’d never have enough votes in the Senate to remove. That’s not the point. We don’t use that to justify government negligence and sloth in not doing the hard work.