Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth taunted Iran’s “not-so-Supreme” Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and his “rats” during a Friday press conference providing an update on the current conflict.

Hegseth declared that the U.S. has taken out every facility Iran uses to build missiles, meaning the military is only currently dealing with the missiles and drones Iran already has in stock.

“We’re shooting down and destroying what missiles they have in stock and, more importantly, ensuring they have no ability to make more,” he said. “Their production lines, their military plants, their defense innovation centers, defeated. Iran’s leadership is in no better shape — desperate and hiding — they have gone underground, cowering, that is what rats do.”

He also claimed Khamenei is “wounded” and “likely disfigured,” suggesting this was the reason for a recent statement that was read on state TV. Khamenei’s father, Ali Khamenei, the country’s former supreme leader, was previously killed in the strikes launched by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.

Hegseth said:

We know the new so-called not so supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one. There was no voice and no video. It was a written statement. He called for unity, apparently killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity. Iran has cameras and voice recorders, why a written statement? I think you know why. His father dead, he’s scared and injured, on the run and lacks legitimacy. It is a mess for them. Who is in charge? Iran may not even know. With every passing hour, we know and we know they know that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling, they can barely community let alone coordinate. Our response? We will keep pressing, keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.

Watch above via Fox News.

