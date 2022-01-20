Conservative Twitter users challenged an NBC News report on Thursday about anti-critical race theory advocates wanting K-12 curricula being posted online.

“NEW: Conservative activists want schools to post lesson plans online, but free speech advocates warn such policies could lead to more censorship in K-12 schools,” tweeted NBC News, with a link to the piece by Tyler Kingkade.

The headline of the piece reads “They fought critical race theory. Now they’re focusing on ‘curriculum transparency.’” The subhead reads “Conservative activists want schools to post lesson plans online, but free speech advocates warn such policies could lead to more censorship in K-12 schools.”

According to the article:

As state legislatures kick into gear this month, Republican governors and lawmakers who have fought to limit discussions of race in public schools are lining up to support a new aim: curriculum transparency. Lawmakers in at least 12 states have introduced legislation to require schools to post lists of all of their teaching materials online, including books, articles and videos. The governors of Arizona, Florida and Iowa, who have previously raised concerns about how teachers discuss racism’s impact on politics and society, called for curriculum transparency laws in speeches to their legislatures this month. … Some conservative activists say the effort — which has come under fire from Democrats, teachers and civil liberties advocates — is a potent strategic move to expose and root out progressive ideas from schools. It’s the next move in a fight over critical race theory, the academic concept typically taught in college courses to examine how laws and institutions perpetuate racism, which some conservatives have used to describe ideas and books that they believe are too progressive or political for the classroom.

Right-wing Twitter users ridiculed the piece:

The attitude here seems to be that progressives have some kind of inherent right to push their ideas on kids whether you like it or not. https://t.co/4Cj7wVF9ss — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) January 20, 2022

This is not controversial. Do not let them pretend this is controversial. Parents should know what is being taught to their kids, period, end of story. https://t.co/8FYDy9MQ2f — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 20, 2022

Free speech advocate here: Transparency is good. It’s good for parents to see the curriculum. https://t.co/Zofzvwr0lq — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 20, 2022

1. Free speech advocates worried about information being more public lol 2. Arguing that making this more transparent would lead to more anger is a tacit admission that there’s stuff in there to get angry about https://t.co/tfVLG3ADgY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2022

If they lose control of the children they lose control of everything

The slow panic is building and they are running out of tools to stop the kids from being liberated https://t.co/sQAs2Tx8Dp — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 20, 2022

“Free speech advocates” don’t want parents to know what their kids are being taught in state-run schools? https://t.co/eoSZe8hhkh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 20, 2022

“Free speech advocates” and “censorship” is super disingenuous framing here regarding basic transparency for government employees working with children. https://t.co/BMJxGocCLH — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 20, 2022

The framing here by NBC is ridiculous. Parents should absolutely know what their children are being taught. https://t.co/9a7Sx9Zdkt — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) January 20, 2022

How is it a violation of free speech to post a curriculum online that the parents are paying for through taxes? Spoiler alert, it isn’t. https://t.co/miXt4ltZLL — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) January 20, 2022

“More censorship” is how NBC News defines parents saying you shouldn’t teach *their* kids that gender isn’t real or that all the white students aren’t “oppressors” apparently. https://t.co/dBn673OU34 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 20, 2022

