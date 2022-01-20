‘Not Controversial’: Conservatives Challenge NBC Report Warning Against Calls That Schools Post Lesson Plans Online

By Jackson Richman
Jan 20th, 2022
 

Conservative Twitter users challenged an NBC News report on Thursday about anti-critical race theory advocates wanting K-12 curricula being posted online.

“NEW: Conservative activists want schools to post lesson plans online, but free speech advocates warn such policies could lead to more censorship in K-12 schools,” tweeted NBC News, with a link to the piece by Tyler Kingkade.

The headline of the piece reads “They fought critical race theory. Now they’re focusing on ‘curriculum transparency.’” The subhead reads “Conservative activists want schools to post lesson plans online, but free speech advocates warn such policies could lead to more censorship in K-12 schools.”

According to the article:

As state legislatures kick into gear this month, Republican governors and lawmakers who have fought to limit discussions of race in public schools are lining up to support a new aim: curriculum transparency.

Lawmakers in at least 12 states have introduced legislation to require schools to post lists of all of their teaching materials online, including books, articles and videos. The governors of Arizona, Florida and Iowa, who have previously raised concerns about how teachers discuss racism’s impact on politics and society, called for curriculum transparency laws in speeches to their legislatures this month.

Some conservative activists say the effort — which has come under fire from Democrats, teachers and civil liberties advocates — is a potent strategic move to expose and root out progressive ideas from schools. It’s the next move in a fight over critical race theory, the academic concept typically taught in college courses to examine how laws and institutions perpetuate racism, which some conservatives have used to describe ideas and books that they believe are too progressive or political for the classroom.

Right-wing Twitter users ridiculed the piece:

