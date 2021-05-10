CNN’s AC360 Sees Dip in Friday Ratings, Fox’s The Five Wins in Adult Viewership

CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 saw a dip in audiences on Friday in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to data from Nielsen, while MSNBC and Fox both saw viewership spikes at 8 p.m. over their 7 p.m. lead-ins.

AC360, guest-hosted by CNN anchor John Berman, averaged the fewest viewers at 8 p.m. on Friday, with 753,000 total and 133,000 in the demo – down from Erin Burnett OutFront’s 782,000 total viewers and 185,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes saw 1.6 million total viewers and 216,000 in the demo, up from The ReidOut’s 1.31 million total viewers and 172,000 in the demo at 7 p.m. Of course, neither MSNBC nor CNN could top Fox News juggernaut Tucker Carlson Tonight, which won not only the hour but the day, with 2.66 million total viewers and 347,000 in the demo, a significant jump from Fox News Primetime’s 1.43 million total viewers and 219,000 in the demo.

Notably, while audiences for the 8 p.m. hour were down compared to the rest of the week for both Fox News and CNN – not unusual for a Friday – MSNBC’s Chris Hayes ended the week on a high note, with more viewers (both total and in the demo) on Friday than on Monday.

While Carlson was the most-watched show in all of cable, with 2.66 million total viewers, it was second in the demo, with 347,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was second most-watched overall, with nearly 2.5 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 314,000. The Five, while third most-watched overall, with 2.36 million total viewers, was first in the demo, with 367,000. Hannity, guest-hosted by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), was fourth in total viewers, with 1.87 million, but with 241,000 in the demo, didn’t make the top five most-watched among A25-54 viewers. The 9 a.m. hour of Fox’s America’s Newsroom was fourth most-watched in the key demo, with 258,000 (1.43 million viewers total). Special Report with Bret Baier was fifth in total viewers, with 1.67 million, and also in the demo, with 245,000.

Fox News averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.35 million, and also the most in the demo, with 209,000. MSNBC was second, with 1.08 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 138,000. While CNN notched less than half of Fox’s viewers in total day, with 649,000, it was second in the demo, with 163,000.

Fox News also won in prime time, with 2.05 million total viewers, and 270,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.82 million total viewers, and 227,000 in the demo. CNN was a distant third in prime time, with 799,000 total viewers and 164,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, averaging 1.14 million total viewers, and 194,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 945,000 total viewers, and 115,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 503,000, and second in the demo, with 145,000.

