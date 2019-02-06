Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Swats Down Peggy Noonan For Criticizing Her SOTU Reaction: ‘Embarrassment’

Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is adamant in her refusal to applaud for President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address.

Ocasio-Cortez was among the Democratic women wore “suffragette” white in the House Chamber last night as they stoically sat through most of Trump’s address. Since Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most progressive members of the new Congress and a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, Trump seemed to target her in particular when he used part of his speech to declare that “America will never be a socialist country.”

When she offered her first reaction to Trump on MSNBC, Ocasio-Cortez called the president “unprepared” and unsubstantial in his vision for the country. As far as the dig at socialism, she said “I think that he needs to do it because he feels like – he feels himself losing on the issues. Every single policy proposal that we have adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular.”

Later in the evening, Ocasio-Cortez took notice of Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who said the congresswoman took on a bad look with her attitude throughout the speech.

In response to that, Ocasio-Cortez had this:

Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU? Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future. We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019

