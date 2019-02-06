Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Trump is Rejecting Socialism Because ‘He Feels Himself Losing on the Issues’

Speaking with MSNBC after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hit back at the commander in chief over his assertion that the United States will never be a socialist country.

“America was founded on liberty and independence and not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” he said Tuesday night.

“I think that he needs to do it because he feels like — he feels himself losing on the issues. Every single policy proposal that we have adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular,” Ocasio-Cortez said to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

The congresswoman claimed many people, including a sizable amount of Republicans, support things like a 70% marginal tax rate on incomes over 10 million dollars, expanded Medicare-for-All, and action is needed on climate change.

“I think he sees himself losing on the issues. He sees himself losing on the wall — wall on the southern border and he’s need to grasp at an ad hominem attack,” she continued. “But what we really need to realize that what is happening is that this is an issue of authoritarian regime versus democracy.”

