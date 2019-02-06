Twitter’s Obsessed with Pelosi’s Close Range Clap Back: ‘Who Knew Clapping Could Convey Rage?’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to be well aware that her body language and reactions to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night. And while she received some criticism for reading the text of the speech, and some praise for quieting some vocal frustration from her Democratic caucus, it was a very specific, and perhaps sarcastic, clap back directed towards the commander in chief that appears to have captured the attention of visitors of the World Wide Web.

The moment in question came just after President Trump proclaimed “we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good.”

While Pelosi has thus far avoided the dreaded dismissive nickname that Trump is known for, she is well aware of how the president is well known for his own vengeful rhetoric. Or it appears that’s what her “thought bubble” read during this piqued moment, which you can see below.

Who knew clapping could convey rage, disdain and threats of revenge… pic.twitter.com/u9c4lXM4ri — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 6, 2019

And like that, a meme was born:

Just in case anyone wanted golf-clap-Pelosi with a transparent background: pic.twitter.com/zU9GMdY4fW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi wins the #SOTU with her clap that has gone viral – Im sure is pissing off Trump this AM pic.twitter.com/9mGqnUwjC4 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 6, 2019

Through a single clap, Speaker Pelosi tells Trump she’s going to dog walk him. Iconic picture for the ages. pic.twitter.com/ooP8DYGU2m — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 6, 2019

“Her lips mostly remained either pursed or puckered, as if the entire speech was a bit of gristle that must be endured before it could be discreetly spit into a napkin.”https://t.co/lcs8WMpIu3 — Ben Terris (@bterris) February 6, 2019

Oh yes it’s even better in gif form because those “fuck you” eyes are smilin’ pic.twitter.com/FOTzYQsSBE — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) February 6, 2019

Pelosi with the directed clap. #SOTU — J. David McSwane (@davidmcswane) February 6, 2019

The clap that says “one of us is a prison bitch. And the other is Nancy Fucking Pelosi.” pic.twitter.com/S0Bnx6UOZI — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 6, 2019

Did Nancy Pelosi just clap at the President’s face? #SOTU — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) February 6, 2019

