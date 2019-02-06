comScore

Twitter’s Obsessed with Pelosi’s Close Range Clap Back: ‘Who Knew Clapping Could Convey Rage?’

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 8:35 am

 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to be well aware that her body language and reactions to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night. And while she received some criticism for reading the text of the speech, and some praise for quieting some vocal frustration from her Democratic caucus, it was a very specific, and perhaps sarcastic, clap back directed towards the commander in chief that appears to have captured the attention of visitors of the World Wide Web.

The moment in question came just after President Trump proclaimed “we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good.”

While Pelosi has thus far avoided the dreaded dismissive nickname that Trump is known for, she is well aware of how the president is well known for his own vengeful rhetoric. Or it appears that’s what her “thought bubble” read during this piqued moment, which you can see below.

And like that, a meme was born:

