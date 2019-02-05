Trump Declares ‘America Will Never Be a Socialist Country’ in SOTU

President Donald Trump took a few seconds of his State of the Union address to bash socialism, and declared that “America will never be a socialist country.”

Toward the end of his speech, Trump talked about the upheaval in Venezuela.

“We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom, and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair,” ” Trump said, to general applause.

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Trump continued, to a smattering of boos.

“America was founded on liberty and independence –- not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free,” Trump added, as the camera cut to a stone-faced Bernie Sanders.

“Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” he concluded, to widespread applause.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com