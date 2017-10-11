Old Clip Resurfaces of Kimmel Having Women Guess What’s In His Pants: Maybe ‘Put Your Mouth On It’

More gems from #Kimmel.

Here he has women feel his crotch to guess what he stuffed in his pants.

KIMMEL: “You should put your mouth on it” pic.twitter.com/Yv0MVN9vPw — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) October 11, 2017

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the skeletons in other celebrities’ closets have been coming out.

Twitter user Austen Fletcher shared an old clip of Jimmy Kimmel (from The Man Show) playing a game with women on the street where they had to guess what’s in his pants using their hands.

It’s worth noting that the women in the clip voluntarily played this game for a comedy bit, and is not equatable with Weinstein’s actions (despite what some on social media have insinuated).

He suggested one woman “use two hands” and jokingly said “maybe it’d be easier if you put your mouth on it.”

Kimmel asked another woman how old she was, which she said 18.

“Are you sure?” Kimmel replied. “Because Uncle Jimmy doesn’t need to do time.”

When one of his contestants was aggressively feeling around his pants, he told her “You’re gonna make a fine wife.”

In the end, he revealed what he had in his pants: a zucchini with a rubber band on it.

Kimmel has gotten a lot of attention lately for weighing in on the health care debate and pushing for gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

