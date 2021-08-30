Rep. Rashida Tlaib Receives Backlash for Tweet Defending Woman Who Attacked Israeli Soldiers

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has come under fire for posting a tweet on Saturday about a woman who was killed in June by Israeli soldiers, while omitting that the woman is alleged to have charged at the soldiers with her car and a knife.

In a Twitter thread, Tlaib wrote:

Meet Mai Afana‘s mother, Khuloud, who is fighting to be able to bury her daughter & begin her healing. Mai was a mother, loving daughter & successful PhD student. She was killed by the Israeli government last June. Israel won’t release her body to her family.

I am sharing Mai’s story because I began to only learn last year of this inhumane practice by the Israeli govt. Without proof, they make claims, and all to just continue to dehumanize Palestinians even after they have died. We must stand against this form of collective violence.

The Palestinian people deserve the same dignity as any other human being. To deny the right to see their loved ones for a modicum of closure is another form of painful violence from the U.S. sponsored, Israeli arsenal. Mai’s dead body is one of hundreds being held.

I still remember the Erekat family’s plea last year to release their loving son, Ahmed’s body. Here is his story. @hrw and other human rights organizations have demanded an end to this disgusting practice, and the U.S. must join them in that demand.

 

Verified Twitter users slammed Tlaib.

