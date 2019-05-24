The Twitterverse is collectively scratching its head as people try to make sense of Rudy Giuliani‘s odd “ivesssapology” tweet from Friday morning.

Thursday night, Giuliani deleted a video from his Twitter feed after joining President Donald Trump to push a video edited to portray House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as though she were drunk and/or mentally unsound. Giuliani is back on Twitter now, and he befuddled news watchers everywhere when he put out a tweet that misspelled the word “apology” and, for some reason, included a GIF of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team.

As it were, political observers have noticed Giuliani’s tweet, and they are:

A) Confused

B) Laughing

C) Remarking on the irony of Giuliani butchering his tweet so badly after his insinuations about Pelosi

or

D) All of the above

Good luck to the reporters attempting to describe this in a news article. pic.twitter.com/aUdOkt4JrJ — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 24, 2019

Martinis before 10am is not a good idea, Rudy https://t.co/R8hf2Yy9NK — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 24, 2019

Giuliani, who tweeted that a doctored video of Pelosi saying, “What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Her speech pattern is bizarre,” now tweets this — thing https://t.co/1CMFLxsbqN — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 24, 2019

What is even going on with this tweet. From the opening word(?) to the trailing “Are” to the basketball gif. I am so confused. https://t.co/62NDEXkkss — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 24, 2019

Even the doctored Pelosi video he spread (and is now apologizing in this tweet) for is nowhere near as garbled as this tweet https://t.co/9R2HxpeCkg — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 24, 2019

What in the name of … I really … Sigh. https://t.co/qxy4wqGRLO — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 24, 2019

Early morning drunk-tweeting is the best drunk-tweeting. Next round is on me! https://t.co/qAh3EZ8Nmz — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 24, 2019

Boy, you sure have proved Nancy has speech problems by stuttering so bad you stutter when you tweet. Great Job, Rudy. https://t.co/I0ZhTvtfgY — Wonkette (@Wonkette) May 24, 2019

a what now https://t.co/kvUXYDIEKz — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) May 24, 2019

No further comment needed https://t.co/6jQpCQwUgA — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) May 24, 2019

