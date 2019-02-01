Senator Cory Booker Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) confirmed on Friday that he will run for president in 2020.

Booker’s announcement was highly anticipated among political observers, even with the increasingly crowded field of Democrats pursuing the Oval Office. The senator and former mayor of Newark released a campaign video to supporters today, emphasizing themes of criminal justice, economic equality and a “common purpose” for the American people.

“Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose,” Booker says in his video. “Together, America, we will rise.”

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

