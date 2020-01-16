The New York Times editorial board questioned 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on how he counters “Mayo Pete” memes which mock his “bland,” “white” style in an interview published Thursday.

In the interview, which the board is conducting with all candidates, New York Times opinion editor Aisha Harris asked Buttigieg, “How do you counter the ‘Mayo Pete’ memes? Are you familiar?”

The Times provided a comment explaining, “The ‘Mayo Pete’ memes feature Mr. Buttigieg’s supporters dancing to Panic! at the Disco’s ‘High Hopes’; the ‘mayo’ name plays on the idea that, as Mel Magazine explains, Mr. Buttigieg is seen by some as ‘bland and overwhelmingly white.'”

Buttigieg replied, “I’m not. Do I want to know?”

“You haven’t heard that expression?” asked editorial writer Brent Staples, as Harris added, “Well, mayonnaise as I think, and a lot of people think is really, really gross and there have been teens…”

Staples laughed.

“Anyway, people feel strongly about mayo. There have been younger people — there’s a meme going around called ‘Mayo Pete,’ and that I think does speak a little bit to the lack of youth support that you currently hold, even compared to those who are significantly older,” Harris continued.

“I get the white part,” Buttigieg declared, while Harris explained, “I didn’t mean to imply that you’re gross. That’s not what I meant.”

Later on in the interview, deputy editorial page editor Kathleen Kingsbury proclaimed Buttigieg was “No longer gross,” before Buttigieg revealed: “I actually hate flavored mayo.”

