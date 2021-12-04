‘So Embarrassed for You’: BBC Reporter Attacked for Hours Over Tweet About Biden’s Mask-Wearing

BBC correspondent Tara McKelvey drew the extreme wrath of “blue check” Twitter on Friday night and well into Saturday afternoon after reporting about President Joe Biden‘s mask-wearing in a restaurant.

McKelvey was with the pool on Friday as they waited for President Biden to finish up at Imperfecto restaurant in Washington, D.C. She tweeted from outside that a colleague, Justin Sink of Bloomberg, had observed Biden in the restaurant “not wearing a mask,” and added that when Biden was outside “in front of the cameras” he was wearing one.

The president goes out: I was with the press pool, and we waited outside Imperfecto restaurant

for him. My colleague @justinsink says he saw him inside the restaurant through a window, and the president was not wearing a mask. Outside, in front of the cameras, he wore one. pic.twitter.com/OYeUhDW7Sz — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) December 4, 2021

It was only a couple of months ago that President Biden was spotted in another restaurant not wearing his mask. In that case, there were photos and video showing it was while he was walking around, not just at the table with food.

McKelvey’s report did not specify whether he was at a table or exclusively at a table maskless. But that angle was snagged by progressives, journalists, and pundits as the basis for a serious outrage surge.

IDIOT–you have to take your mask off to eat food and drink. I mean… https://t.co/U3lbvKMzJa — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) December 4, 2021

The press is angry @POTUS didn't eat with his mask on. https://t.co/URXMJ3mGg8 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 4, 2021

BBC confirms: President does not eat through ears https://t.co/hfyHLVagkh — Jesse Thorn 🤷‍♂️ (@JesseThorn) December 4, 2021

I heard he takes his mask off when he brushes his teeth. Can you please look into this bombshell? If it's true, it will definitely mean a Pulitzer for you. https://t.co/TmaINTQv3N — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 4, 2021

In which we learn that you're supposed to eat with a mask on your face. Journalism! https://t.co/wtTYOPwtHd — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 4, 2021

I'm so embarrassed for you. https://t.co/QILC8d2NOQ — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) December 4, 2021

I'm curious. How does someone eat with a mask on? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 4, 2021

These are the sort of tweets that make journalists seem like they are being paid per click. Maybe correct this rather than just have hundreds of smart replies from others? — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 4, 2021

Thank you, deep throat. Now let's impeach. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) December 4, 2021

That barely scratches the surface of the verified user swarm of journos and liberal commenters that came out of the woodwork to attack this particular instance of mask-shaming, suddenly.

This exchange was one of the more recent today:

This just in from the brilliant @Tara_Mckelvey: Human beings cannot eat through cloth. This is a developing story. @justinsink contributed to this groundbreaking journalism. https://t.co/e04mVGViQ5 — Bill Prady (Taylor's Version) (@billprady) December 4, 2021

Hi Bill – I admire your writing and loved reading about the way you once ran for governor. What a funny, lovely story with real style. I know you’re unhappy with what I wrote but I’m glad to see your name on my screen, for whatever reason — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) December 4, 2021

I'm not "unhappy" with what you wrote, Tara — I'm baffled. As anyone who has dined in a restaurant during covid knows, masks are not worn at the table because food cannot pass through a solid object. What on earth was your intent? — Bill Prady (Taylor's Version) (@billprady) December 4, 2021

So TV writer Bill Prady is baffled, as folks like Atlantic writer and frequent MSNBC guest Tom Nichols seem to be, about why on earth anyone would mention Joe Biden not wearing a mask while inside a restaurant.

BREAKING: The President of the United States cannot eat just by rubbing food on his forehead. I think the mask theater has become ridiculous, but the only thing sillier is the "let's see if we can play gotcha about masks" game. https://t.co/nPII8B3Nex — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 4, 2021

Keeping in mind that although many of the tweets suggested that Biden – who has a very noticeable cold at the moment – only took his mask off while putting food in his mouth, but that this was not something mentioned by the reporter or established after the fact, there were also people not baffled by the report. Especially considering that this “gotcha” game has already been underway for months and months and months.

Pradheep Shanker, a prominent contributor to sites such as National Review and The American Spectator on subjects related to health policy, was among those not confused.

On planes, you literally have to mask up in between bites. Now, if the Feds can defend that… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 4, 2021

That is a factual statement. Not only do individual airlines like Delta and American explicitly require masks to cover your face “between bites and sips,” the TSA has released that as their official requirement(PDF). California uses that same guideline for diners in restaurants, though to no giant blue check revolt.

So in answer to tweets like this one:

You have to take off your mask to eat. It’s what we do when we eat inside restaurants. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) December 4, 2021

… it would certainly be fair to point out that there are a lot of covid concerned public officials who actually do not agree you should take your mask off entirely while eating. However, it is also fair to say most people are not actually doing something that silly.

Still, the case has been made many times over the last two years that public officials should set a good example even if they are not in a setting that specifically requires a particular precaution. Plus, catching officials who do not do that has practically been a sport on cable news and among verified journalists on Twitter for most of that time, though perhaps not quite so often with Democrats.

Some on Twitter responded more to the responses to the BBC reporter than to the reporter herself.

and a lot of people are attacking a journo for… a pool report. https://t.co/lKQZj7Cyim — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 4, 2021

Some simply noted, as Tom Nichols did above, that the wearing of masks has become “theater” in many circumstances that involve public figures.

But most responses, at least among verified users, were of the vicious variety, such as this exemplary moment from writer and director Jay Arnold:

In the UK I suppose they eat through their masks are you on drugs? — Jay Arnold (@jadedcreative) December 4, 2021

I'm actually in Washington, but I appreciate your note — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) December 4, 2021

I would like to suggest you find a job for which you are well suited. — Jay Arnold (@jadedcreative) December 4, 2021

The GOP got in on it, too, of course.

A maskless Biden, who has a nasty cold, speaks to people as he leaves a fancy D.C. restaurant last night. Despite Biden’s lecture on indoor mask wearing, the press pool reports Biden was not, in fact, wearing a mask indoors. pic.twitter.com/n2x7dGWCoK — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 4, 2021

It’s safe to say that verified progressives and liberals on Twitter are very unhappy that someone talked about Biden’s mask-wearing. Seeing an opportunity to mock that report for its implication of an absurd constraint – that is, trying to eat while wearing a mask – they lashed out in enormous numbers. The exact enormous numbers which fail to turn out when any another policy related to the pandemic could be called absurd, such as the TSA and individual airlines or Gov. Gavin Newsom saying explicitly and in print to wear a mask literally while you are eating.

Perhaps if mask theater has in fact become exposed as ridiculous, and through this tweet episode we can now expect even progressives and journalists to object to objectively silly rules and requirements at last, then the whole thing was worth it.

