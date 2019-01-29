Stacey Abrams to Deliver Democratic Response to State of the Union

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer officially confirmed Tuesday that Stacey Abrams will be delivering the Democratic response to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address next week.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes broke some news earlier that Schumer had called her to ask her to deliver it:

🚨NEWS🚨 A reliable source tells me that Chuck Schumer called STACEY ABRAMS three weeks ago to ask her to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 29, 2019

And Schumer ended up confirming it:

NEW: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announces Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democrats’ response to the State of the Union. “She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else.” https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/tbXC2K0rZ5 — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2019

Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran against Brian Kemp to be the governor of Georgia in 2018, has been talked about as a 2020 Senate candidate. Per CNN, she recently spoke with top Democrats about possibly running.

In the statement released by Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi today, Abrams says, “At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response. I plan to deliver a vision for prosperity and equality, where everyone in our nation has a voice and where each of those voices is heard.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will deliver the Spanish language response.

